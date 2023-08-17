Share:

Outlook: The Fed minutes were discouraging to those who like the versions of inflation data showing 2.5-3% is easily in reach if not here already.

This time the minutes said most of the members continue to see upside inflation risks that might mean additional hikes. What?! But some didn’t want to hike in July, presumably meaning they thought inflation was in hand for the moment and a pause would be okay until wrinkles got smoothed out. We have no evidence the much-vaunted September pause is in hand, either.

In fact, the summary shows the Fed still believes unemployment simply must rise in order for inflation to be under control: “With inflation still well above the Committee’s longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy.” It should go without saying that the CME bettors think the Fed is wrong and they have no money on another hike this year.

In addition to the Fed’s hawkish message, we got a humdinger from the Atlanta Fed, showing Q3 GDP growth at a stunning 5.8% rate from 5.0% only two days before. Remember the Atlanta Fed GDPNow overshoots as it develops. This time the Atlanta Fed notes the rise is due to the industrial production report and also investment rising from 8.8% to 11.4% and personal consumption spending from 4.4% to 4.8%. Note the Blue Chip advisors are still at less than 2%.

Reuters reports “That compares with the official estimates of second-quarter GDP growth at an annualised 2.4% - itself a significant upside surprise.” And Deutsche Bank increased its estimate for Q3 to 3.1% from 1.5%.

We get an Atlanta Fed update on Aug 24, just as the Jackson Hole global central bank shindig gets going. The topic is "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy” and sure to deliver some interesting stuff on de-globalization. Last year Mr. Powell brought down the hammer on inflation and warned of the coming rate hikes, more than the market was expecting at the time—and he didn’t fail to deliver.

Forecast: The market was scratching around for something on which to hang its hat, and suspected it would be stronger US growth and vindication for the still-hawkish Fed. Sure enough, that’s what we got, with gains in yields and the dollar reaching highs not seen in months. The corollary is really bad news elsewhere, including China. But it’s Thursday in August, and we need to expect bigger than usual profit-taking and position paring that can only increase tomorrow. Next week it’s Jackson Hole and the week after that, it’s Labor Day in the US and markets closed. The dollar should retain much of its firmness and in an orderly way, but the highs may already be in for the moment.

Tidbit: As should have been expected given this week’s lousy economic data and loss of confidence in the managerial capabilities of the government and central bank. investors domestic and foreign are dumping Chinese equities.

The FT reports its own calculations show “investors have almost completely reversed Rmb54bn ($7.4bn) in net purchases of Chinese equities that followed a July 24 pledge from the politburo of top Communist party leaders to increase policy support. Meanwhile, bondholdings of foreign institutional investors fell by Rmb37bn in July to Rmb3.24tn, according to figures released by China’s foreign exchange regulator on Wednesday.

“Portfolio managers and analysts said selling, which appeared to slow following the politburo meeting, had gained pace in August and was likely to accelerate in the wake of a surprise cut to a benchmark interest rate this week.”

“The negative news has weighed on Chinese share prices, with China’s benchmark CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks having almost completely reversed its 5.7 per cent rise following the politburo meeting.”

“Pessimism about China is becoming entrenched. In Bank of America’s latest Asia fund manager survey from early August, 84 per cent of respondents said they believed Chinese equities were in the middle of a structural derating — in other words, a lasting contraction in the proportion of overall investment allocated to the country’s stocks…. Analysts at Nomura said in a note on Wednesday that the outflows from China’s stock and bond markets would put more downward pressure on the renminbi and reiterated ‘maximum conviction’ in their bet against the Chinese currency.”

Tidbit: Trump now faces a total of 91 felony criminal charges in four cases. The latest Quinnipiac survey shows that a majority of Americans (54%) believe Trump should be facing criminal charges in the Jack Smooth case. Also, a majority agree that the charges are “serious.” The implication is they do not believe Trump’s positioning of the charges as a political witchhunt. The poll was taken before the indictments in Georgia.

CNBC has a good summary: “Trump now faces four active criminal cases, an unprecedented situation for any former U.S. president or current presidential candidate to be in. Trump’s legal troubles are looming over his campaign schedule and putting a major financial strain on his political operation. At least one of Trump’s cases is scheduled to begin before the November 2024 election.

“Sixty-eight percent of respondents in Quinnipiac’s poll said that if a person is convicted of a felony, they should not be eligible to run for president.

“Yet Trump’s prior indictments — all of which were filed after he launched his latest White House bid — have done no discernible damage to his status as the clear front-runner in the Republican primary.”

Separately, another survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 53% of Americans said they would definitely not support Trump if he is the GOP nominee. Another 11% say they would probably not support him. Note this is “Americans,” not “likely to vote” Americans. And Republicans are clearly supporting Trump for the nomination and would definitely vote for him (60-70%). Republicans do not hold a majority among Americans at large. The probability of Trump getting the nomination remains a near-cert but the probability of him winning the election in 2024 is falling by the day. See the chart of the summary of polls from 538.com.

