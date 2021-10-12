The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.41 levels and traded in the range of 75.17-75.66 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.51 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.3424. The Indian rupee fell sharply against the dollar in intra-day trade because foreign banks stepped in to purchase dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies due to a sharp rise in Brent crude oil prices. Later, the RBI intervened at the higher levels (75.57-75.60) levels therefore the USDINR pair slightly came off and closed near 75.50 levels.
Oil prices surged on the back of a rebound in global demand as COVID-induced curbs were lifted, which also contributed to power and gas shortages in major economies. The Indian currency fell to its lowest intra-day level since Jun 29, 2020. With restrictions in other South East Asian economies being relaxed and with RBI being more dovish than other EM central banks, carry seekers are moving to greener pastures. The unwinding of relative value trades (long INR vs other Asian peers) is putting pressure on the Rupee.
On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.41% as against 4.43% of the previous close. Japan's wholesale inflation rose in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes. The CGPI, surged 6.3% in September from a year earlier, exceeding market forecasts for a 5.9% gain.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 2021-low at 1.1530 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD lost its traction in the early American session and broke below 1.1550 pressured by the renewed dollar strength. The pair remains within a touching distance of the 2021-low set at 1.1530. Reflecting the greenback's upbeat performance, the US Dollar Index is holding at 12-month highs near 94.50.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation
Gold price is posting modest gains but remains well within the recent trading range above the $1750 level so far this Tuesday. A flight to safety amid intensifying stagflation fears offers support to the traditional safe-haven gold.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.