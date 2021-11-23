The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 74.48 levels and traded in the range of 74.39-74.57 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.42 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.5042 levels. The USDINR initially rose because the dollar index and the US treasury yields jumped after US President Biden nominated Powell as US Fed chair for a second term. However, later in the day, the pair settled lower to give a steady closing near the 74.40 level. The upside in the pair was capped due to positive sentiment in domestic equities.
Investors are of the view that the reappointment of Powell could mean that the Fed may begin to hike interest rates at a faster pace than expected. Investors worldwide now await minutes of Fed's meeting held on Nov 2-3, due Wednesday, which may indicate Fed's stance on the pace of tapering of its bond purchases and hiking rates sooner than expected. The Asian currencies were also impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and subsequent lockdowns in some regions.
Eurozone business growth unexpectedly accelerated this month but another wave of coronavirus infections and new restrictions, alongside price pressures, are likely to put a dent in December's expansion, a survey showed. IHS Markit's Flash Composite PMI jumped to 55.8 in November from 54.2 in October. British businesses reported the fastest growth in new orders since June this month alongside record cost pressures, according to a business survey that could pave the way for a BoE rate rise in December.
