The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 75.65 levels and traded in the range of 75.62-75.85 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.77 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.7189 levels. The USDINR pair rose today because banks stepped in to buy the US currency after stop losses got triggered near 75.71-75.72-a dollar levels. The USDINR pair rose further as some banks placed fresh bets in favor of the US dollar, on behalf of traders, noting global dollar strength.
Moreover, a fall in domestic benchmark equity indices also supported the sentiment for the pair. The pair also got support from the upbeat jobs data from the US that led investors to expect that the US Federal Reserve may hasten the pace of policy normalization at its final policy meeting of the year next week. Investors worldwide keenly await US CPI Inflation data for Nov, due to be released later today, for further cues on the Fed's policy normalization plan. Economists in a Reuters poll estimated the print at 0.7%.
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its final policy meeting of the year next week, where a faster removal of its policy accommodation is widely anticipated. The British economy grew by less than expected in Oct, as supply chain issues and rising input costs hit key sectors. U.K. GDP rose only 0.1% in Oct, below a consensus forecast of 0.4%. German CPI crossed 5% in Nov, largely driven by a low base effect and higher energy and food prices. The CPI rose 5.2%% y-o-y following a 4.5% increase in Oct.
