The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.63 levels and traded in the range of 74.55-74.99 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.98 levels. The Indian rupee weakened against the dollar today because Brent crude oil prices moved near three-year highs, which prompted some banks to buy dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies.
The dollar also rose against major currencies as investors turned their focus to non-farm payrolls report in the US for September, due on Friday, for cues on when the US Federal Reserve may start tapering its asset purchases. Better-than-expected jobs data could pave the way for tapering of the Fed's asset purchases, which will weigh on the Indian rupee. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.44% as against 4.46% of the previous close.
The German Factory Orders dropped more than expected in August, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector of Europe’s economic powerhouse has lost momentum. Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at -7.7% on the month vs. -2.1% expected and 4.9% last. Eurozone’s Retail Sales rose by 0.3% MoM in August versus 0.8% expected and -2.6% last. New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than seven years, removing some of the support is put in place when the coronavirus pandemic began. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the benchmark rate to 0.50% from a record low of 0.25%. The last time BTC approached the $52,000 level was on Sept. 6, which preceded a sharp sell-off. This time, however, pullbacks appear to be limited given a series of breakouts over the past week. Buyers will need to defend lower support above the 200-day moving average, currently near $45,000, in order to resume the price recovery since July.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.