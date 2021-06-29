The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.27 levels and traded in the range of 74.20-74.28 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.22 levels. The rupee was largely steady against the US dollar and hovered in the thin band as market participants remained on the sidelines in the absence of significant triggers. Market players also exercised caution ahead of the release of the US non-farm payrolls report for June, due Friday, which could help investors gauge the future trajectory of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
The premium on dollar/rupee forwards contracts was a tad up today as some state-owned banks were said to have bought dollars for forward delivery. A part of these dollar purchases was likely on behalf of the RBI. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.40%, from Monday's close of 4.39%. Some banks were said to be squaring off their existing positions, due to the end of the quarter.
The exporters' month-end selling was absorbed by the nationalized banks. S&P Global cut its growth forecasts for some of Asia's top economies including India, the Philippines, and Malaysia, offsetting upgrades to China and South Africa, and much of Latin America. The estimates, which feed into S&P's closely-followed sovereign ratings, saw India's growth projection chopped to 9.5% from 11% due to its COVID-19 outbreak. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.21 levels while the 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0364% levels.
