The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.49 levels and traded in the range of 74.42-74.58 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.57 levels. The rupee had risen earlier in the day as foreign portfolio investors are said to have sold dollars for the Indian currency to invest in domestic companies. However, the rupee pared most of its gains later in the day against the US dollar as state-owned banks are said to have bought the greenback on behalf of the RBI which likely sought to prevent any sharp rise in the Indian unit.
Global investors now await US consumer price data for June, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, and US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's testimony, starting Wednesday, for further cues on prospects of policy normalization by the central bank. The one-year swap rate ended at 3.92%, against 3.90% on Friday, and the five-year OIS rate settled at 5.37%. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, month-end dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.50% versus 4.48% recorded in the preceding day. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.46 levels.
India’s retail inflation eased marginally in June but remained above the upper limit of the central bank’s inflation target for the second consecutive month. Retail inflation stood at 6.26% in June, down from 6.30% in May. CPI Inflation remained elevated due to soaring fuel prices and costlier items in the food basket. Meanwhile, Industrial output for the month of May rose 29.3% due to a low-base effect when compared with last year.
