The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 75.54 levels and traded in the range of 75.48-75.65 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 75.55 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.5947 levels. The USDINR pair remained firm because investors shrugged off worries that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions will derail the global economic recovery. A rise in domestic and Asian equity indices also capped the gain. A sharp overnight gain in US Treasury yields supported further loss in the pair.
Investors now keenly await the release of the core PCE index data, due on Thurs for cues on recovery in the economy. Asian currencies moved on a mixed note as risk-on sentiment persisted with investors continuing to assess the impact of Omicron on the economic recovery. Some BoJ board members said inflationary pressure remained weak despite higher input costs and a weak yen, and that monetary easing should be maintained as the central bank's 2% inflation target is still far off, minutes of a policy meeting showed.
Britain's economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed. Oil prices were steady, with market players on the lookout for fuel demand pointers amid COVID-19 concerns after Singapore suspended quarantine-free travel and Australia renewed its vaccination push due to a surge in Omicron variant cases.
