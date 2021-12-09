The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 75.45 levels and traded in the range of 75.45-75.58 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.52 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 75.4992 levels. The USDINR pair initially opened flat and moved in a narrow range throughout the day because investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the CPI data in the US, due on Friday. The USDINR pair closed at its 18 months high levels today. The sentiment for the USDINR also strengthened because some state-owned banks bought dollars for oil marketing companies.
Market participants said that some foreign banks bought US dollars also to cover their existing bets placed in favor of the Indian rupee, ahead of the end of the calendar year, which dragged the Indian rupee to the day's low of 75.5825 a dollar. Overnight index swaps ended steady due to a lack of fresh cues, as traders consolidated their fixed rate positions after the Reserve Bank of India decided to stand pat on rates.
China’s factory inflation slowed down slightly in November from a 26-year high, helped by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch. German exports grew at their strongest pace in more than a year in October despite persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after falling in August and September, the Federal Statistics Office said.
