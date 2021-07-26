The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.45 levels and traded in the range of 74.41-74.51 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.42 levels. The rupee remained weak against the US dollar in thin trade because of caution ahead of the outcome of the US FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which could possibly give cues on policy normalization. In the spot market, the rupee hovered in a thin range for most of the trade and could only rise to as much as 74.41 a dollar as some dealers speculated dollar buying interventions on behalf of the RBI.
On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.46%, against 4.47% Friday. Overnight indexed swap rates ended on a mixed note today. The five-year rate ended lower, albeit marginally, as market participants started pricing in expectations of the RBI maintaining an ultra-accommodative monetary policy stance till growth revives durably despite elevated inflation in the past two months. The new 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.1695% levels. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.45 levels.
Oil prices fell due to concerns over fuel demand caused by the spread of COVID-19 variants and as changes to import rules in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. The headline German Info Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 100.8 in July versus last month's 101.7 and the consensus estimates of 102.1.
