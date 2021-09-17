The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 73.49 levels and traded in the range of 73.42-73.55 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed flat at 73.48 levels. The rupee was slightly up against the dollar today as foreign banks sold the US dollar in early trade, likely for foreign portfolio fund inflows into Indian equities. Market participants stated that the strong momentum in domestic equities on the back of recently-announced reform measures such as relief steps for telecom companies and approval by the Union Cabinet to set up a bad bank has resulted in buying interest from foreign portfolio investors.
Equity inflows are supporting the domestic currency, but the rupee is unlikely to gain much as US retail data has pushed the dollar higher globally. The greenback gained against most currencies as the upbeat US retail sales data bolstered investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will soon start tapering stimulus. The central bank's two-day policy meeting is scheduled for Tuesday-Wednesday. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract remained static at 4.37%, against the previous close.
The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.169% levels. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.4927 levels. UK retailers are facing a double whammy of sliding sales and global supply crunch as Retail sales dropped to 0.9% in August from the prior month. Eurozone CPI was finalized at 3.0% yoy in August, up from July’s 2.2% yoy.
