The USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a neutral to bullish bias in the week ahead

Major Developments
- According to minutes released, Federal Reserve officials talked tapering at their most recent meeting, but few seemed in rush to get the process going.
- The British economy grew a less-than-expected by 0.8% MoM in May, well below the forecast of 1.5%.
- India's forex exchange reserves rose to a lifetime high of $610.01 billion as of 2nd July, compared with $609 billion a week earlier, as per the Reserve Bank of India
USDINR Weekly performance and Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.52 levels during the eventful week. The pair remained volatile and finally closed the week at 74.4 levels.
- The upside was capped in the rupee as foreign banks continued to sell the greenback likely for overseas inflows into Indian companies who are trying to raise funds through the initial public offerings.
- The FOMC minutes indicated that many Fed members saw inflation tilted to the upside and that the Fed should be prepared to act if those risks materialize.
- PBoC cut Reserve Requirement Ratio for banks which would infuse liquidity in the banking system.
- The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a neutral to bullish bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 74.20 - 75.20 in the coming week.
- We believe that the markets would remain cautious ahead of key macroeconomic datasets such as Inflation data from both India and the U.S. which will be released in the coming week. With a lot of IPO-related flows lined up and crude prices having relented, the upside in the USDINR pair should remain capped.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar falls
EUR/USD has advanced signifcantly above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD marches toward 1.39, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
Gold price eyes 200-DMA amid acceptance above 21-DMA
Gold price books third straight weekly gain, 200-DMA remains in sight. Daily closing above 21-DMA reignites bullish interest, as RSI recovers to 50.00. Thursday’s Doji doesn’t seem to have discouraged the bulls.
Cardano founder faces backlash for his prediction as ADA price eyes 22% advance
Cardano price is anticipating a bounce from a crucial demand zone ranging from $1.287 to $1.318. Charles Hoskinson faced slack on Twitter due to his July 2020 prediction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.