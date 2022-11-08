NZD/USD pushes higher
The New Zealand dollar inches higher over rising inflation expectations. The latest pullback has found solid support over 0.5740, near the base of a bullish breakout. A higher high above 0.5900 indicates that the bulls have retained control of the direction. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart foreshadows an acceleration to the upside. The psychological level of 0.6000 is a key hurdle ahead. Its breach could trigger an extended rally towards 0.6160. 0.5820 is the first support in case the kiwi needs some breathing room.
EUR/GBP consolidates gains
The euro steadies as a survey showed that investor morale in the euro zone improved. A sharp rise is a sign of short-covering and a close above the supply zone around 0.8760 may have eased the pressure on the single currency. This might offer the bulls hopes that the uptrend is still intact in the medium-term. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area caused a pullback as intraday buyers took profit. 0.8650 is an important level to expect follow-up interests. A rally back above 0.8780 would confirm a bullish continuation.
US 30 grinds higher
The Dow Jones 30 rallies as Republicans are favoured to win the midterm elections. The index slowed down near 33000, at the start of a sell-off in late August. Profit-taking was not enough to drive the price south, which suggests robust pressure from the buy side. A close above 33000 would shake out remaining selling interests and pave the way for a rally to August’s peak at 34200, which is the boundary between a bear and a bull market. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may limit the upside with 32400 as the closest support.
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.