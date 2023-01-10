News events can sometimes offer the best set ups. This afternoon we have the Fed Chair Powell speech. Using correlation and my bespoke technical indicators, I am short term USD positive. I have also have some interesting chart formations on the US indices.

Below, I look to break down the cypher formations. The arrows depict the legs that I am looking to trade. Black arrow for entry, blue arrow for profit, stops below or above swing.

The horizontal lines are various bespoke support and resistance zones.

DXY 4-hour

EUR/USD 4-hour

USD/CHF 4-hour

NZD/USD 4-hour

US30 4-hours

Looking for the pattern to complete at 32946 on Wednesday 11 th Jan. If we DO NOT see a reaction higher from 33120-33240 (BC leg) zone, then the call is invalidated.

Nasdaq100 4-hours

Looking for the pattern to complete at 10761 on Wednesday 11 th Jan. If we DO NOT see a reaction higher from 10993-10965 (BC leg) zone, then the call is invalidated.