US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 107.995.
Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 96.84.
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 139.05.
Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Higher and trading at 3835.75.
Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1727.40. Gold is 26 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major
30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/12/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/12/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Tuesday morning and that usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 193 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday once again we saw the same setup that we witnessed on Monday. The USD and Bonds trading Higher and teh indices dropping. The markets didn't disappoint although for a time there during the session it appeared as though the indices might thrust into positive territory. No such thing occurred however as the indices closed in negative territory. Thats the thing about Market Correlation; it isn't however the indices perform during the trading session; it's about how it closes. Today we have CPI data that will be very instrumental on how much the Fed decides to hike rates as it's pretty much a given that they will. Besides that we have the Fed Beige Book and Crude Oil Inventories, all of which are major.
