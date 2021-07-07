The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.60 levels and traded in the range of 74.60-74.79 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.62 levels. The rupee was off its lows against the US dollar later in the day as banks sold the greenback persistently, likely on behalf of exporters, noting lucrative higher dollar/rupee levels. Market players will look for cues on inflation, tapering of asset purchases, and the timing of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the minutes.
Overnight indexed swap rates ended on a mixed note today. The five-year swap rates were down following a sharp overnight fall in the US Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The one-year swap rate ended steady at 3.98%, compared to 4.00% on Tuesday, while the five-year OIS rate settled at 5.45%, as against the previous close of 5.51%. Oil rose to $75 a barrel with support coming from a tight market, after a steep drop from multi-year highs in the previous session amid uncertainty about OPEC+ supply policy.
German industrial output fell in May, another hint that semiconductor supply bottlenecks are slowing the recovery in Europe's largest economy. Industrial output decreased by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised decline of 0.3% in April. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, month-end dollar/rupee contract slips to 4.42% versus 4.49% recorded in the preceding day. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.74 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.1637% levels.
