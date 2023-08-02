US stocks traded definitively lower Wednesday as investors digested a mix of a US government debt downgrade from Fitch, better-than-expected ADP payrolls estimate compounded by jitters around the ramped-up Treasury refunding announcement, which added more fuel to the debt market sell-off pushing up on rates and down on growth stocks.
The self-inflicted fiscal deterioration stems primarily from the Fed tightening monetary policy in response to high inflation, which ironically resulted from fiscal and monetary policies being too loose for too long. The US deficit is on track to hit 7% of GDP this year, so the US debt-to-GDP ratio will need to rise unless the economy can grow faster. And that could be the crux of the market's concern as the US treasury moves into "GoFundMe" mode.
So while most market participants viewed the downgrade news as having a limited impact on the markets, however coming against the BOJ stepping away from YCC, demand for US treasuries may simply be softer going forward, and an increase in Treasury issuance would need to be compensated by higher interest rates across the curve which is not a happy thought for long duration assets.
As for the debt rating, however, "it was deja vu all over again" as S&P downgraded the sovereign rating in 2011. And while it also had a short-term negative impact on sentiment, there was no apparent forced selling then or long-lasting negative market impact. However, back then, we were not dealing with such a colossal budget deficit at a time when two of the largest US debt buyers, Japan and China, could be running cool on US debt.
Sill ultimately, the rise in 10-year Treasury yields we saw overnight, as subtle as it might have been, was likely an implied monetary policy response to the robust labour estimate from ADP, as America is still apparently hiring at a whirlwind pace. And with monetary policy still the dominant yield driver, Friday's NFP importance shifted exponentially.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
