Outlook: The euro is higher on hopes of a ceasefire and peace deal, even though history teaches us that Russian claims of withdrawal are not to be trusted and we have only the tiniest of wisps of any reasonable expectation of the Ukraine war ending.

Meanwhile, mostly because of food and energy prices, eurozone inflation is on the rise (see German data above) but the ECB is still sitting on its hands and we do not hear policy members calling for rate hikes—not when Germany may well be going into gas rationing. So, it seems the rising euro is a function of sentiment—hope over experience. Gittler at BDSwiss reports that markets expect the ECB to act and have ramped up expectations for the deposit rate to 1.2%, based on OIS swaps (whatever those are). ECB chief Lagarde speaks again today but don’t hold your breath.

It could also be that the month-end and quarter-end are upon us and traders are paring positions and squaring up. Note that it’s also the end of the fiscal year in Japan, and don’t’ forget all the foolish things said about that in years gone by (“the yen ALWAYS rises into the fiscal year-end on repatriation”—not true!).

Another puzzling development is gold testing lows down around $1916 overnight, vs. the last recent low of $1909 from August, when inflation is on the rise everywhere. We can appreciate gold is losing its appeal as an inflation hedge because historically, it’s not all that good at it, but that hasn’t scared off gold bugs before. One explanation is that equities are so much more appealing than gold these days, and even bonds are becoming less unattractive.

A third puzzle is the wild divergence between Japan and the rest of the world on many fronts. Japan is famously deflationary and getting only the smallest of bumps in inflation arising from the oil and commodity boom. While much of the developed world is struggling with the pace of rate hikes, Japan is defending its yield curve cap of 0.25% for the 10-year JGB. Yesterday it bought ¥528.6 billion and is committed to buying an unlimited amount. Today it offered to buy a higher amount of 3-5 years (¥600 instead of 450 billion) and more in the 5-10 year, too. Japan is, however, letting the 30-year rise and it’s now up to 1.02%, a 6-year high, according to Trading Economics. See the chart. We can’t wrap our heads around this—a kind of forced steepening of the yield curve while the US is struggling to prevent inversion. It’s as though Japan chooses to diverge from the rest of the advanced economies. And how, exactly, is it avoiding inflation?

In the US, we get the ADP private sector jobs report this morning, but after a favorable JOLTS and focus on the Fed, it seems the labor market must be back burner by now.

Consumers are hanging on and more importantly for the long run, so are businesses. Morgan Stanley reports its “composite Capex Plans Index remained strong in March despite heightened uncertainty. We continue to expect strong capex growth this year and next.” And this comes just as Google searches for the term “stagflation” reached the highest since 2008.

We are now living in one of those periods where up is down and all kinds of improbable things are happening before breakfast. One of the strangest things is the resilience of equity markets in the face of catastrophe (the war), showing that we still know far too little about contagion. One strong idea is that Russia was not all that integrated into the global system in the first place, aside from supplying Europe with oil and gas, its stock market and currency can go to hell in a handbasket and it won’t affect anything else. Also there might be some seasonal things going on as well as the classic month-end, quarter-end and Japanese fiscal year-end. Some gyrations, as in the CAD, are simply inexplicable and anyone who knows why is not telling. The solution—cut exposures and widen stops.

Tidbit: In the “told you so” department, somebody managed to steal $600 million in crypto while it was being translated from one format to another. This is like saying somebody stole the proceeds of a foreign exchange trade from one currency to another involving two banks—something that simply doesn’t happen in modern FX because of multiple, tiered security measures.

The last time was German bank Herstatt in 1974 and it was Herstatt itself that was the thief. Customers in the crypto market are so enamored of the shiny new thing that they neglect security—and these are folks who diss the conventional banking system while also checking their bank is FDIC insured. This is the same thing as those who moan about socialism but never fail to cash their Social Security check.

