Outlook: We are entering week 2, usually a bit less data-packed. This week it’s US CPI on Wednesday but before then, China reports PPI and CPI this evening, according to Econoday. This looks like an error--different reports say Tuesday evening, including Trading Economics, which has a consensus forecast of 1.8% from 2.3% in Nov. Its own forecast is less scary at 2%, but it’s still the opposite direction from the US. Trading Economics has consensus forecast for US Dec inflation at 7%, up from 6.8% in Nov, and its own forecast a bit higher at 7.1%. So, US inflation at 7% will be about 5% more than in China. The US will be tightening at warp speed and China will be loosening, if more sedately and cautiously. What’s wrong with this picture?

To answer that question, skip over to the employment situation. China cannot have a jobs problem by definition. The Covid zero-tolerance policy mostly keeps people at work with a few exceptions—a port or two, total lockdown in a couple of cities. Whatever the effect on output, it’s minor. Meanwhile, China struggles with its financial sector, where the state-owned entities are chock full of nonperforming loans and the shadow banks are both reviled and needed to boost growth.

The US is a totally different kettle of fish. The quit rate is weird and wonderful—the average Joe leaving regular jobs (especially in retail and hospitality) in droves, mostly fed up with The Man and having the savings and/or working spouses to get away with it. In addition, white collar workers much prefer working from home, scaring the pants off owners of office buildings. Are jobs --a mere 199,000 in Dec— not keeping up with the models? Or are we just failing to capture new jobs in the gig economy, a form of gray/black market for labor? Something Big is happening in the US labor market and we have yet to capture it in data.

One thing we are fairly sure of, however. Those people not taking new jobs are not starving or homeless. They are continuing to spend on food, shelter, energy, and consumer goods as before. We get retail sales this week that will probably prove it.

In the end, the labor shortage contributes its own puzzle to the interest rate puzzle. Even the IMF now acknowledges that the coming blizzard of Fed moves is going to “rattle” global markets, especially emerging markets which will see depreciation and capital outflows. We still find it hard to believe that the slower-than-molasses Fed is going to do in six months what it usually takes years to accomplish—the taper, the contraction of the Fed balance sheet, and at least one hike or maybe two—all by June. This seems improbable and inconsistent with Fed practice, and it’s driving rates abnormally fast and far. At what point does the pace and extent of yield gains become some kind of crisis?

Now add the labor shortage, which contributes to inflation in the form of rising wages that are higher than gains in output and productivity. (See Tidbit 2 below). By the time the Omicron variant fades back into the woodwork, those wage increases will be more than sticky—they will be permanent. Lowering wages is nearly impossible. That implies the inflation due to supply chain disruptions can morph into inflation from wage-push, and the expected drop off in inflation later this year is postponed to the next year, if then.

This may mean that the Fed will be behind the curve for a very long time and the risk is not of recession, but of perma-inflation. At a guess, this is why the dollar is falling out of favor—the risk of even the speediest Fed not being speedy enough. Yield-seekers may depart EM’s for US shores, but at the same time, reducing available money supply creates a dollar “shortage” of sorts. We are not sure we buy this scenario, but it may be what’s behind the new backfooted dollar.

Tidbit: Of all the 2022 forecasts that jammed our mailboxes over the past two weeks, here is one worth noting—from The Economist (Jan 1 issue). It’s the Buttonwood column addressing why capital will become scarcer in the coming years, if not this one. First up is economic populism, which is shorthand for government overspending to address income inequality and driving up deficits in the process. Think Argentina (but also maybe Biden).

Second is fixing dependence on a single goods provider and its supply chain once a disruption reveals how damning it can be. Thus shifting from China alone to Mexico and Vietnam. “A national security imperative favors greater redundancy supply chains….” Third is the transition to green energy, something we already know is vastly expensive and always takes longer than imagined—and yet the socio-political commitment is real, even if appears that a great deal of it is rhetorical so far, especially from corporate suites.

Capital has been cheap for a long time. It appears that over-priced financial assets mean a dearth of worthy investments to employ all those savings usefully. Over the next decade or so, these three things will change that. Unsaid in the essay is that demand for capital will join with central banks to raise rates higher than central banks now imagine. Just not this month.

Tidbit 2: We don’t get labor market productivity and unit labor costs for Q4 until Feb 3, but take a gander at the list available for Q3 from the BLS website. Output per hour fell but compensation and labor costs went up. Overall output went up but by less in percentage terms than the number of average hours to produce it. There’s something wrong here. How can US GDP be running at wildly high GDP when business and manufacturing output is too costly? This seems unsustainable. If wages are correlated with labor productivity (as they are supposed to be in an economically rational world), they are rising too far, too fast. We can blame the labor shortage—but we can also blame inefficient allocation of resources, aka bad management and/or prior inadequate capital investment. Bottom line, the nonfarm payrolls report is a lesser factor in forecasting growth. We need to add labor market productivity.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

