Markets
What a way to start the week. Core bonds fell off a cliff with the long end again underperforming. The move was natural, not driven by any particular event and that makes it so telling. Some technical breaks did reinforce it though. The German 10y yield surpassed the previous cycle high at 2.77% and temporarily moved above 2.8% for the first time since 2011. Its real yield component broke out from a yield bullish triangle to close at the highest level since 2013. The 30-y variant (+10.5 bps) arrived just shy of the 3% symbolic barrier. US yield changes varied between 1.4 bps (2-y) and 12.7 bps (30-y). The 10-y yield added 10 bps, bringing it above 4.5% - a level last seen in 2007. As the front-end more or less stabilized, yesterday’s curve move add to the evidence of markets at long last coming to terms with the higher for longer era. Equities felt the heat. European indices lost about 1% with the EuroStoxx50 closing below the broad 4200 support level after multiple tests earlier this year. US indices slipped at the open but a recovery later on prevented the likes of the S&P500 (+0.4%) of closing below the neckline of a double top formation. The dollar flourished. EUR/USD finally caved and gave away 1.0635 support (May low). 1.0611 (38.2% retracement on the Sep 2022 – July 2023 rally) followed soon. The pair eventually closed sub 1.06 for the first time since March this year. DXY tested the 106 figure, matching levels last seen in November 2022. USD/JPY rose beyond recent highs, ending the day at 148.88 in another step towards the multidecade closing high of 150.15 (Oct 2022). EUR/USD’s decline filtered through in EUR/GBP. The duo dived from an intraday high around 0.87 to 0.8675. But the pound was no match for the dollar. GBP/USD extended a losing streak to 1.2211. Today’s economic calendar contains US consumer confidence (Conference Board). We don’t think it’ll be of major importance for trading and in any case it shouldn’t interrupt the ongoing core bond trend, even as it possibly shifts into lower gear after yesterday’s violent moves. Markets still have some repositioning to do. The risk-off it creates on equity markets should keep the dollar in the driver’s seat. The equity sell-off at some point will dampen the core bond yield rally through safe haven flows but we probably haven’t reached that tipping point just yet. USD is enjoying another healthy bid in Asian dealings this morning. EUR/USD is moving south slowly but steadily within the downward trading channel. Critical support kicks in at 1.0484/1.0516.
News and views
Rating agency Moody’s in a statement warned that a US government shutdown could be a negative for the country’s credit rating. Moody’s is the last of the major rating agencies to rate the US with a AAA rating. Fitch and S&P have a AA+ rating. Moody’s assesses that the actual economic impact of a potential shutdown could be relatively limited if the disruption is short. Government debt services payments will not be impacted. However, a shutdown would underscore the weakness of the US institutional and governance strength relative to other AAA-rated sovereigns. It would also be an indication of the significant constraints that intensifying political polarization is putting on US fiscal policy making, the rating agencies says. Still, the shutdown is seen as having an direct impact on government spending and will also impact consumption and spending of federal workers and contractors.
Data from the Hungarian statistical office yesterday showed that in July 2023 full-time employees’ average gross earnings were HUF559 100 and average net earnings with tax benefits reached HUF 385 600. Average gross earnings and average net earnings increased by 15.2% and 15.1%, respectively, while real earnings decreased by 2.0%, compared with a year earlier. The rise in earnings was slightly softer than expected and was a last data input for the policy decision of the Hungarian National Bank today. End last week, data of the Ministry of Finance also showed that the budget deficit at the end of August already stood at HUF 3.3 trillion, close to the full year target. The higher than expected deficit was for an important part was due to VAT proceeds staying substantially below the government’s estimate despite high inflation as retail sales in the January-July period were about 10% lower compared to the same period last year. The forint yesterday weakened to the EUR/HUF 390 area, but this move was mainly driven by a global risk-off context and higher real yields in core markets.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0600 on firmer US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD keeps its bearish momentum intact while consolidating below 1.0600 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by the ongoing uptrend in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the Fed's higher for-longer rate view.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, seems vulnerable around 1.2200 amid bullish USD
The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure and trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive week during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair trades near 1.2203, losing 0.07% on the day.
Gold price languishes near one-and-half-week low on hawkish Fed expectations
Gold price prolongs its descending trend witnessed over the past week or so and weakens further below the $1,915 level, hitting over a one-week low on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near its highest level since December 2022 touched on Monday and continues to undermine the XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index is foreseen at 105.5 in September.