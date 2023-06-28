Share:

Markets

U.S. equities were stronger Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up 1.1% amid solid U.S. data US10yr yields are up 4bps to 3.76%. Oil is down 2.3%. JPY weakened against USD after Finance Minister Suzuki indicated authorities were watching the market "with a strong sense of urgency."

U.S. stocks are trading higher Tuesday as investors digest a trio of strong consumer-affirming data points, including home prices, results from a cruise line, and a consumer confidence survey, plus a much stronger May durable goods orders report than expected.

After a brief frosty period last year, the U.S. housing market appears to be finding its footing again, even as mortgage rates remain elevated.

The travel sector continues to show signs of post-pandemic strength, and Carnival Cruise Line got a warm summertime reception from investors after posting strong results.

The University of Michigan's consumer confidence survey tends to receive the most attention from markets, and we should get a fresh reading from the Wolverines on Friday. In the meantime, the Conference Board released its monthly consumer confidence survey, and the reading hit its highest level of the year -- jumping to 109.7 from 102.5 a month ago.

Against this backdrop of encouraging data, it pushes back on those recession fears that were building last week when the screech of hawkish central bank filled the air. Indeed the U.S. economy continues to chug along at a solid pace, especially for an economy that many market participants have thought was on the brink of recession for the past year-plus.

U.S. equity market resilience in the face of an aggressive tightening cycle has been notable. That said, it's not surprising that stocks tend to endure tightening cycles relatively well up until the very late stages since higher rates are usually in response to strong growth. And we haven't seen the economy or earnings roll over yet.

Oil markets

With no visible interruption to Russian oil flows from the weekend political upheaval, prices are falling as oil markets return to focus on spot fundamentals, which have not changed. At the same time, any hits to financial risk sentiment or oil demand from increased uncertainty may provide a bearish counterbalance.

Indeed prices turned lower as the central bank's latest aggressive monetary policy response to consumer price inflation could continue to weigh on oil demand. Higher interest rates negatively impact OECD GDP growth, keeping Oil's primary driver well below potential.

Given the market view for higher-for-longer interest rates, amid omnipresent high recession probabilities, time spreads face significant headwinds unless inventories drawback consistently.

The higher interest rates environment negatively impacts the roll yield of holding futures contracts; hence markets remain thinly owned and present little pushback for the bears.

Considering that this sell-off is in the face of solid U.S. economic data, even as United States oil storage decreased this week by 2.408 million barrels; hence it's rather bearish in the broad spectre of oil markets indications.

Forex

The U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground on the stronger-than-expected data. However, yesterday's President Lagarde speech highlights that the ECB is concerned about potentially more persistent inflation pressures stemming from the Euro area's lengthy wage negotiation process. It will be important to monitor if this means that the ECB will ultimately aim for weaker growth and higher real rates than its peers given this concern, which would have implications for markets, or if weaker growth will dampen inflation more quickly than the risks Lagarde raised today.

But the question now becomes how weak is too weak for the Yen?

From trading at sub-130 in January, USD/JPY has risen above 144. where is the pain point for Japan's policymakers?

We're inclined to think officials could be getting pretty worried already, and of course, there has been some commentary recently. True, the MoF's interventions in late 2022 occurred when the Yen was weaker than current levels ~143-144 in September, almost 150 in October. That was then, this is now, and a few things have changed, particularly the inflation outlook.

Inflation has accelerated markedly, and a weak yen will only add to those concerns. In Sep/Oct 2022, Japan's core-core inflation was still sub-2%, a whopping 3%pts % below G-5 peers. Now core-core has surpassed 4%, and Japan's gap to peers has halved. Additionally, the scanner data point to inflation for common items at 9%, suggesting more upside in the official data.