Outlook: We get the usual jobs report tomorrow, back-burnered now the Fed has affirmed repeatedly that of its two economic mandates, it’s inflation that counts. Bloomberg forecasts jobs up 490,000. Ahead of jobs, today we get personal income (expected up 0.5%) and consumption (also up 0.5%), plus the deflator, forecast up to 6.4% from 6.1% (and core at 5.5% from 5.2%). For what it’s worth, the US economy is the most resilient and robust of all the developed countries, and also has the most aggressive central bank.

Traders hear hoofbeats and still expect zebras. It’s a common delusion we see quite often, but it never gets easier to accept it. The euro is breaking out to the upside, presumably on false hopes of the Ukraine war ending, despite only the slimmest chance the ECB is going to take meaningful action on rates anytime soon—not with the energy problem threatening stagflation and likely outright recession. Because this is ridiculous, we have to assume sentiment will reverse and sometime soon to the more reasonable expectation of European recession, while the US has a fighting chance of averting it.

ECB chief Lagarde spoke yesterday and the vast majority of the press decided not to report her remarks, which sums up the ECB stance—dithering.

Actually, she said the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses “significant risks to growth” (when it’s actually the sanctions that do that). There is “considerable uncertainty” in the economic outlook (when it’s actually the oil/gas saga that does that). Inflation is likely to be higher for longer due to energy and food prices, plus global manufacturing bottlenecks. Lagarde will stick to the principles of “optionality, gradualism and flexibility.”

Oh, please. No wonder the press decided not to report this bilge. And oh yes, she wants members to use fiscal policy to fight energy prices, presumably with rebates to consumers or cutting local taxes or something.

Reuters reports Lagarde said food and energy prices in the euro zone should stop rising and stabilize, if at high levels. Yesterday’s Spanish inflation number was a terrible 9.8% and we get the eurozone average tomorrow. But “Lagarde said the inflation outlook was ‘fluid’ as an ongoing war in Ukraine forced economists to constantly revise their economic forecasts.”

The EU’s energy problem with Russia was always going to be an Achilles heel and it’s hard not to imagine the ECB economists have a series of alternative scenarios, only one of which is even remotely favorable—somehow the US manages to export more oi land gas and somehow the Europeans build the capacity to accept and store it. Compare Lagarde’s dodginess with Yellen’s straightforward plain-speaking when she was head of the San Francisco Fed.

Yield Curve Tidbit: A Reader sent a yield table from a 1981-82 Volcker-era muni bond sale of AA rated paper by the state of Louisiana. The one-year was yielding 8% and the 20-year, 11.80%. The Reader notes “Now that is a yield curve! and as attractive as it looked, it had to be repriced by almost 2 points in 2-3-4 years to get it resold to investors.” It seems clear to both of us that the current crop of bond boys have no idea what’s in store for them.

More from this veteran bond trader: “Since everyone is talking about stagflation, it is worth revisiting bond yields from the early 1980s when inflation was raging and the Federal Reserve, led by the now legendary Paul Volcker, raised rates to historic highs to stop it.

“A few veteran bond traders did research and unearthed some eye-opening data. In June 1981, the one-year Treasury note was yielding 14%. The 5-year was yielding 13.55% and the 10-year was at 13%. The 30-year long bond was at 12.60%. Now that's an inverted curve!

“Over in the tax-exempt municipal bond market in June 1981, the curve

was not inverted but yields were staggeringly high. The 4-year maturity of a Aa-rated State of Louisiana deal priced was in competitive syndicate to yield 9.00%. But within a few days it had to be cheapened about 100 bps to get it sold to an end user.

“One trader said this was the norm at the time. The Fed was raising rates 100 bps at a clip. There was no schedule. The Fed even raised rates on Saturdays during this era. In January of 1981, the prime rate reached 21.5%. In May 1981, the Fed's discount rate reached a high yield of 14%. Thirty-year mortgage rates we're around 17%.

“A veteran Treasury trader remembers times when oil prices dramatically affected the price of bonds. In February 1986 he says the long bond was yielding 9.25%. Three months later, in May 1986, the bond was yielding 7.25% because the price of oil had fallen from $30/bbl to $11/bbl.

“… no one knows what's in store for the current crop of bond traders because there are just too many variables. But it is highly unlikely they will experience anything like what occurred in the 1980s.”

One big worry is that consumers, too, are unprepared. They are not expecting persistent inflation, mile-high yields and even higher mortgage rates. And if the world does return to globalization—which some dispute as self-sufficiency becomes a bigger deal—they won’t have to worry. But the probability, while low, is not zero.

