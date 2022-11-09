With most of the market attention on the US mid-terms yesterday’s market action can only be characterised as bitty. There was no real catalyst for any of the moves we saw yesterday, with some of the moves technical in nature.
It was another positive day for markets in Europe yesterday, with the DAX closing above its 200-day SMA for the first time since 20th January this year, in a sign that perhaps the lows of the year may well be in.
The FTSE100 had a disappointing day underperforming due to a sharp slide in the oil price which weighed on the oil majors BP and Shell. The slide in the oil price appears to have been because of rising Covid infection rates in China which appears to be pricking the optimism around the reopening narrative that drove Brent crude prices up to $100 a barrel at the beginning of the week.
US markets also had another good day, finishing higher for the 3rd day in a row, although well off the highs of the day with the gains being relatively modest, despite a fall in treasury yields with the markets trading relatively cautiously ahead of tomorrow’s CPI report. This pullback suggests we will see a lower European open this morning.
The US dollar had a disappointing day on the back of the slide in yields, prompting some speculation that perhaps we might have seen a short-term top, given that on the US dollar index we’ve struggled to match the highs we saw back in September.
The weakness has been particularly notable against the Japanese yen, with the greenback retesting the recent lows and 50-day SMA between 145.10 and 145.30.
The pound also underwent a brief move higher on reports that the UK and EU were near a breakthrough about trade rules around the Northern Ireland border.
Gold prices surged above the $1,700 and to one-month highs, after breaking strongly above the 50-day SMA which has managed by and large been able to contain the move lower from the March peaks. If we break above the $1,730 level, we could see further strong gains for the yellow metal in what could transpire into a technical move towards $1,800 an ounce.
Cryptocurrencies also had a tough day after cryptocurrency exchange Binance reached agreement to buy fellow crypto exchange FTX, after the latter experienced liquidity problems, when users rushed to withdraw funds. It was only a few months ago that Robinhood announced that FTX had taken a 7.6% stake in the business.
Bitcoin fell to its lowest levels in two years, before pulling back from those lows, while we also saw double digit percentage losses across the crypto piste, from Dogecoin to Solana.
EURUSD – Looking to retest the 1.0090 area and October peaks. Above 1.0100 we have the September highs of 1.0200. Support comes in at the 50-day SMA.
GBPUSD – Broken up towards 1.1600, with the prospect of further gains towards the October peaks at 1.1640, with further resistance at the September peaks at 1.1710. Support comes in at the 50-day SMA at 1.1340.
EURGBP – Continues to struggle below the 0.8780/90 area, with support at the 0.8670 area. A break either side targets the next move higher or lower. A break of 0.8800 retargets the October peaks at 0.8860 area.
USDJPY – Slipping back towards the 50-day SMA and 145.10 support. The inability of the US dollar to get close to a retest of the 150 area has seen some weakness in the short term, which could see a retest of the recent lows at 145.10, and a break targeting the 140.00 area.
FTSE 100 is expected to open 22 points lower at 7,284.
DAX is expected to open 50 points lower at 13,638.
CAC40 is expected to open 18 points lower at 6,423.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.