The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.26 levels and traded in the range of 74.19-74.35 with an sideways bias and the pair closed at 73.24 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.2551 levels. The rupee initially fell against the dollar today because the US dollar surged to its highest level in a year against major currencies on Wednesday, amid fear of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.
Britain's economy grew by more than previously thought in the April-June period before what looks like a sharp slowdown more recently as post-lockdown bottlenecks, including a shortage of truck drivers, mount. Gross domestic product increased by 5.5% in the second quarter, stronger than its preliminary estimate of growth of 4.8%.
French inflation rose in September slightly less than expected but still reached its highest rate in nearly a decade. CPI fell 0.2% from August, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 2.7%, up from 2.4% in August.
