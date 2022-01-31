The USD is at a critical level. A low close today could form a three-day topping pattern known as an Evening Doji Star.
Have the US rate hikes been priced into the market? Will Eurozone zone GDP figures boost the major currency pair?
Technically, the EURUSD is at a critical level. A rejection of support at 1.1120 could see a sustained move to 1.1590 or possibly 1.2200.
