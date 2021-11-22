Looking at the single currency and the USD majors, we still hold onto a negative bias.

EURUSD drives higher in an AB towards 1.1607. GBPUSD drives higher in CD towards 1.3775. USDCHF lower to form a Gartley at 0.8217. USDJPY towards 112.89. USDCAD selling the BC leg of the Gartley. NZDUSD buying the BC leg of a Butterfly. AUDUSD is the CD leg of a BAT.

This is what I would call correlation.