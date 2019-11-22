For almost two years the US China trade argument once a dispute, now a war, has been the volatility injection of choice for global markets.

Perhaps that is why today’s “cautiously optimistic” comment about the trade deal from China’s chief negotiator made little impact on markets. It is something heard many times before.

Vice Premier Liu He made the observation in a speech in Beijing on Wednesday as reported by Bloomberg. The US chief trade representative Robert Lighthizer was also invited to China for talks yesterday though he has not, as yet, accepted.

This is the most positive recent sign that the agreement in principle first claimed six weeks ago is still moving ahead to a completed deal. After the initial agreement was announced on October 13th the plan had been that the two sides would finish the details and the final text would be signed by Presidents Trump ad Xi in November.

But delays and a warning from President Trump on Wednesday that the phase one agreement might not be finished this year because of Chinese foot-dragging indicated that considerable obstacles remain.

Key sticking points appear to be the amount of China’s promised purchases of US agricultural goods and the American willingness to suspend or reverse its tariffs.

The political atmosphere between the Pacific powers was complicated yesterday when the US Congress passed a “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” that China took exception to, calling it a grave violation of international law. Mr. Trump is said to be willing to sign the bill.

Yesterday US equity markets fell initially on the President's remarks but recovered more than half to the close. The Dow and S&P 500 were down marginally today.

Currencies though, have barely moved for the past three weeks.

The euro has traded in a range of just over a figure for that time from 1.0989 to 1.1097. In the four sessions this week the average daily range has been 36 points.

The Dollar Yen has likewise been becalmed. The three week range has been 126 points, 108.23 to 109.49 and the average movement this week has been 44 points.

Meanwhile the People's Bank of China has returned the yuan from its decade lows against the dollar in early September.

The continual back and forth on the trade deal has stymied markets. The potential difference between success and failure in the negotiations, between a revised trade relationship and a renewed trade war between the world’s two largest economies is a potential development that cannot be hedged.

Trading is unlikely to return to normal until China and the US have inked this deal or resumed their warfare.