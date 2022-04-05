Outlook: We get the final US services and composite PMI, and ISM services today, likely to show no meaningful drop from improvement across the board in the flash estimates. We also get the trade figures and more musings about the FOMC minutes coming tomorrow.

To tee that up, we get several Fed speakers, with hopes running high they will address the 50 bp elephant in the room and also something interesting about QT. Gov Brainard will talk about inflation. If Kansas City Fred chief George is right, QT matters more than the 50 bp in terms of market stability. It’s significant that the Fed is sticking to its “fight inflation” stance while the ECB is willing to neglect inflation for the moment as it faces war-driven economic turmoil, including the Russian gas problem.

The factors are Ukraine, inflation, energy costs, the Fed. Rinse and repeat. The US can squeeze Russia on hard currencies but risks some sort of retaliation that would likely fall on Europe, like cutting off the gas. Europe can do without Russian oil and coal, maybe, but the gas is another matter. Europe imports 90% of its gas from Russia. Germany says it cannot end dependence on Russian gas until mid-2024. Lithuania, apparently, can, and announced it is eschewing Russian gas.

This has been a key sanctions issue all along and nobody has a fix. Russian power lies in keeping everyone guessing. Two outcomes are possible–Russia cuts the pipeline to bring Germany to heel, or the rest of the West pressures Germany into cutting the cord, ready or not. Today’s PMI’s are irrelevant in the face of factories as well as citizens losing power. And yes, this is a forecast. The current situation is untenable. Something has got to give, and Germany fears it will be its economy doing the giving before it has alternatives fully in place. Wonder what Russian spies are doing in German today? Measuring energy usage and alternative plans.

We get Germany factory orders tomorrow, the precursor to industrial production and exports. It seems improbable the world is really willing to bring down the Germany economy–the 4th largest economy in the world and a global industrial powerhouse–for the sake of Ukraine. Well, maybe. The obvious solution is for the rest of Europe to pay for the losses Germany suffers from the loss of Russian energy supplies. In other words, plain old subsidy. The EU is already considering a mandatory phaseout on coal imports from Russia. A proper “union” would compensate the losers in that situation, just as in the US, some states compensate others for unemployment benefits and natural disasters. Critics of the EU always point out that this is its Achilles heel. How ironic that countries that wouldn’t sponsor poorer European states might start sponsoring the rich one that takes a moral stand.

Meanwhile, in the US the story develops further on yield curve inversion/recession. It’s funny that so many economists and market gurus are skeptical about the purported inevitability that folks who last week solemnly pronounced looming recession are now delivering data questioning it. The Daily shot has this dandy chart, indicating rercession lag the inversion by 7 to 33 months, and that’s just the 2/10. Another source has it that the 3-30 inversion is more consistent in lead times–10-15 months. Elsewhere you can find charts and tables showing every possible combination, each with its lead time and “success rate.”

All the same, the majority do believe the inversion spells recession at some point down the road and intend to position themselves according (like selling bank stocks). Sentiment beats logic, every time. We see the “inevitability” of recession as a drag on the dollar and a motivation to seek yield elsewhere, like Canada and Australia, plus an EM or two, with Mexico surprisingly resilient.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!