The US calendar has housing reports and the flash PMI, while the top events of the week are the eurozone PMI’s and ECB policy meeting. Central bank-watchers expect a change in forward guidance that will signal tapering to come, although skeptics abound. Any hint of tapering might be seen as boasting that QE works and thus a knife thrust into the heart of the conservatives (aka BBK), or perhaps a concession to them. The bank might well just stay mum and let us all keep guessing.

Meanwhile, inflation worries are expanding in the US, although the University of Michigan inflation expectation for 5 years out is 2.9% (from 2.8%), not scary. Still, the flash June consumer sentiment index fell to 80.8 from 85.5 in May, a 5-month low and seriously missing the forecast of 86.5. Trading Economics reports “The erosion in morale was largely due to less favorable prospects for the national economy amid growing concerns about inflationary pressure, with consumers' complaints about rising prices on homes, vehicles, and household durables hitting an all-time record. Purchase rates, however, have benefitted from record increases in accumulated savings and reserve funds.”

Where do we stand on US inflation–terrifyingly high or only transitory? Morgan Stanley’s chief economist on Friday defended Fed chief Powell’s response to the question “how long is ‘some time?’”–the answer depends on what happens and whether the MPC perceives those happenings as meeting the evidentiary criteria. Transitory inflation components make up 70% of total inflation (like those used car prices), so it’s not unreasonable to expect inflation will recede. The prescription: “Come back in six months.”

Having said that, the data mostly points toward justified optimism and we could start getting whispers and hints at the July 27-28 FOMC meeting, and if not then, maybe Jackson Hole. Morgan Stanley sees the official tapering announcement in March, not Q4 as many expect. But “longer-run inflation expectations hold the key to the Fed's patience…. If longer-term inflation expectations move “materially and persistently beyond levels consistent with our goal," the Fed is ready to adjust its stance. This is a sane and reasonable opinion and we rather like it, even though we do worry that commodity prices and supply constraints are going to keep inflation higher for longer and also worm its way inside the brains of the public.

The bond market is wash in speculation about when and how the Fed in going to end the flood of cash. How is it going to extricate itself when it does begin to make changes, and what is the effect on yields? Last year former Fed chief Bernanke opined that QE was subtracting about 1.2% from where rates would be without QE, but others think it’s more like 2% (or more). The Economist magazine touts the “signalling” theory. “The implication is that you can reverse QE without much fuss if you sever the perceived link between asset purchases and interest rate decisions.”

This is the seemingly perverse reason why yields are falling and so low at the same time tapering talk is getting louder. In other words, you can taper away without much effect on yields as long as you keep the actual rate hike decision far, far off in the future.

The central banks need to save a few arrows in their quivers. They might also keep an eye on the cost of rising rates to government funding, not only the outright cost but also the end of sending central bank profits to the Treasury (central banks borrow short and lend long, just like banks). The Fed sent over $800 billion to the Treasury in 2011-2020.

Finally, we’d add the announcement effect. It’s bizarre for the Fed to be buying mortgage-backed securities when the housing market is red-hot. It’s nuts for mopping up cash to have reverse repo volume at nearly $1 billion per day. The question is “who is going to panic?” when all this comes to an end? The bigger question is whether the market adds back that 1.2% to 2%+ that tapering subtracted from yields when tapering is ended. The Economist thinks you can taper away without a yield effect as long as actual rate hikes are far, far off. We are not so sure. Logically, tapering means rate hikes someday. “Signalling” theory is hardly proven.

Traders are paring dollar shorts at the expense of the euro, pound and CAD. Risk-off from the Delta variant and its variants is the primary driver, but that cascades to equities and in the end, to real economy activity. As we have noted for several weeks, the US tends to follow the UK in all kinds of ways (like inflation), and is more vulnerable than the UK because the American vaccination rate is so much lower. We are getting Delta–cases are up 150% in the 7-day count. There is much chest-beating and wailing from the docs that they told us so, but anti-vax attitudes are fed by the far right and it’s as much a political problem as a public health problem. Lest we get too Miss Grundy about the stupid US situation, consider that today is Freedom Day in the UK with its case surge and top three ministers in quarantine. It doesn’t get any sillier than that.

Floods of emotion are still to come and we can’t predict an early end to this developing risk aversion. Does that mean a stock market correction? Maybe. But it doesn’t mean a drop in US economic activity YET, and thus no drop in things like retail sales, inflation and fixing the mismatch between unemployed and job openings. The perfidious effect is uncertainty among those who make capital investments, something the Atlanta Fed watches like a hawk (and rightly). Capex is a leading indicator of the highest caliber. All that talk of the downward sliding dollar is getting a slap in the face and it is indeed from left field, aka the Delta variant, which did not exist when the Big Bank economists devised that forecast.

Tidbit: TreasSec Yellen is meeting with financial market big-shots today to talk about “stablecoins,” presumably with both eyes focused clearly on the unlimited potential for scams and frauds.

Tidbit: The US accuses China of teaming up with cyber-attackers to disrupt US business and government, particularly the attack on Microsoft. The US was not alone but joined by the EU, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO, This comes right after a warning to Russia on ransomware attacks. (Having just wasted most of Sunday trying to get Microsoft to work the way its website says it will, we can appreciate the impulse to harm it.)

If this is some kind of techno cold war, it remains to be seen whether the US will drop proportionality and counter-attack with the bazookas. We do have bazookas, don’t we? Maybe it’s enough that the US embarrasses China into losing face with the statement “The PRC’s pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyber space is inconsistent with its stated objective of being seen as a responsible leader in the world” (FT).

Separately but not so much, last China tamped down hard on companies listing their share in the US, for reasons still murky but presumably because at least in part Beijing wants its own markets to come first in its quest for the No. One spot in finance.

