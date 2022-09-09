US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 108.625.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 85.04.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 133.13.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 126 ticks Higher and trading at 4037.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1737.80. Gold is 176 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading mainly Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member George Speaks at 12 noon. Major.

FOMC Member Waller also Speaks at 12 noon. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11 AM and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/08/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/08/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no real evidence of correlation and as such the Neutral bias. The Dow gained 193 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we viewed the markets, we didn't see much in the way of correlation hence the Neutral bias. The markets went up, then down, then Up again after 1 PM EST and remained in positive for the rest of the session.