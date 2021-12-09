In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Peter Goodburn. Peter is an Elliot Wave and Fibonacci specialist with 50+ years of market experience.

Coach and Peter discuss their perspectives on 2022 and the US dollar, among other topics and expert insights.

Peter is looking for a high in The DXY early next year around 98. His cycles point down hard for the next several years. The Euro could trade $2 and for an exotic, he likes The Russian Rubble.