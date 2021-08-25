Up go equities, down goes volatility. Everything is fine, until it is not.

We are just a day away from Powell’s Jackson Hole speech and the market optimism is everywhere. US stocks, Chinese stocks, tech stocks, energy stocks. There is an undeniable and a blind optimism in the US stock markets.

Three numbers for the day: 3.5, 14, and 68: US House’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution, JD’s 14% jump, & US crude extending gains to $68 per barrel.