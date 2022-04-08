US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 99.905.
Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 96.91.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 145.05.
Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 42 ticks Higher and trading at 4506.75.
Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1936.40. Gold is 14 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Lack of Major Economic News.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/07/22
S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/07/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all the instruments we track was trading Higher and that is not correlation. The Dow closed Higher by 87 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we gave the markets a neutral bias as all the instruments we use to track Market Correlation was pointed Higher and when everything is pointed Higher or Lower, you don't have a correlated market; hence the Neutral bias. The markets traded Lower for most of the session but around 2:30 migrated to the Upside and the markets managed to close Higher. The Unemployment Claims came in better than expected and that may have helped but the markets finally closed Higher after days of closing down. Today we only have one economic report, so the markets will be left to it's owns devices.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly on risk flows, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD has edged higher following a decline to the 1.0850 area amid the positive shift witnessed in the market mood on Friday. The pair, however, continues to trade below 1.0900. The economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases and investors are likely to remain focused on risk perception.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near mid-1.3000s
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest recovery after having touched a fresh multi-week low of 1.3026 earlier in the day. With rising US Treasury bond yields supporting the greenback, the pair finds it difficult to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold treads water around $1,930, in search of fresh direction
Gold price is flatlined while trading within the mid of this week’s range around $1,930 so far this Friday. The market sentiment has somewhat improved in European trading, which has triggered a pullback in the US dollar and the Treasury yields.
Can Shiba Inu price rally by 100% now that Bitcoin has given a green signal
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.