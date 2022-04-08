US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 99.905.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 96.91.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 145.05.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 42 ticks Higher and trading at 4506.75.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1936.40. Gold is 14 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/07/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all the instruments we track was trading Higher and that is not correlation. The Dow closed Higher by 87 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a neutral bias as all the instruments we use to track Market Correlation was pointed Higher and when everything is pointed Higher or Lower, you don't have a correlated market; hence the Neutral bias. The markets traded Lower for most of the session but around 2:30 migrated to the Upside and the markets managed to close Higher. The Unemployment Claims came in better than expected and that may have helped but the markets finally closed Higher after days of closing down. Today we only have one economic report, so the markets will be left to it's owns devices.