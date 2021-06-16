The Indian rupee made a flat opening at 73.29 levels and traded in the range of 73.27-73.38 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 73.32 levels. The rupee hovered near the one-month low after erasing earlier gains against the US dollar because state-owned banks stepped up their purchases of the greenback likely on behalf of oil marketing companies.
The UK's inflation hit 2.1% in May, rising above 1.5% in April and beating analysts' forecast of 1.8% as per Reuters poll. Moreover, it jumped above the central bank's 2% target for inflation. China's retail y-o-y sales rose 12.4% in May, missing expectations despite government efforts to boost spending and a major holiday during the month. Globally, the dollar was steady amongst the basket of currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, which will conclude today. While policymakers are expected to maintain an ultra-accommodative stance despite high inflation in the US, market players await cues on the timing for tapering off the asset-purchase program.
On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.71%, against Tuesday's close of 4.70%. Crude oil prices have rallied this month, underpinned by growing optimism about demand for the commodity across the globe. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.37 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0450% levels while the overnight money market rate settled at 3.28%.
