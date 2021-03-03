Today I am keeping an eye on several positions related to the Great British Pound. It is all off the back of the United Kingdom's annual budget announcements. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver a broad set of spending policies to support the UK's continued recovery. Some of these measures are likely to help those who have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and support businesses that may be on the brink of failure. The anticipation is that these newly announced support programs will help smooth the English economy's reopening.

Several speculative questions exist about what may also be planned as part of the budget with investors and traders turning their attention to taxation. After gigantic amounts of stimulus from the monetary and fiscal operations, a crater of debt has been generated, something that the UK government will be trying to recoup. Additionally, the challenges of Brexit have left a deeper hole in the bucket, with GDP expected to fall significantly, making the task of getting back on track and back into the black a much more difficult task.

Corporate tax rates currently stand at 19% in the United Kingdom, and for capital gains tax, the rate is somewhat variable depending on your income bracket. The Capital gains tax rate is between 20% and 28% depending on the asset class and your taxable income. Both of these areas are expected to receive a tax hike in the near - midterm. The speculation is not about whether tax increases are coming; it is well known and expected. The question remains as to when these changes may be announced and take effect.

Today's annual budget is likely to be a roadmap for the next steps that the United kingdoms government will take to support the economies reopening and prepare its taxable citizens for the inevitable tax hikes. While the budget is being released today, I do not believe that we will see tax reforms mandated but more announced merely for the future.

The finance minister knows that the economy is only reopening and that there is still a long road to recovery. Putting too much pressure on the economies recovery this early on could be devastating. He knows that the deficit has to be roped back in, but timing is the key. Too much too soon, and it risks stalling out the recovery. If when he speaks, he will talk about being committed to the recovery efforts and ensuring fiscal support remains thorough while outlaying plans for the tax to be implemented at some stage further down the track.

The preferred and the most likely scenario is Sunak's delivery of spending arrangements with blueprints to tax at this budget with the next autumn budget to deliver tax hikes when the economy has had a little more time to heal its wounds.

For the Pound, should we see the Finance Ministers plans delivered like the above scenario, then it will make more than one investor happy enough for the time being.

With all this in mind, I am keeping a close eye on the EURGBP and the GBPUSD. My preferred focus is on the EURGBP due to the contrasting nature between the UK and the Eurozone, and I feel this is where the better opportunity lies. Vaccine rollouts have been slow in the EU, and the ECB has been jawboning about yield spikes, while the previous recovery funds (stimulus) have been lagging on delivery.

On the chart below, I have highlighted some areas of interest from a support resistance perspective. If Sunak delivers as many of us are anticipating with the blueprint tax scenario, I would expect to see the GBP strengthen against the Euro to push to the 0.86200 and beyond. Should the inverse happen, Tax reforms are implemented then expect to see a push higher towards the 0.86600 and beyond as the sterling weakens.

EURGBP 1HR, price points to consider ahead of the UK Annual budget at 12:30pm GMT