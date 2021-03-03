Today I am keeping an eye on several positions related to the Great British Pound. It is all off the back of the United Kingdom's annual budget announcements. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver a broad set of spending policies to support the UK's continued recovery. Some of these measures are likely to help those who have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and support businesses that may be on the brink of failure. The anticipation is that these newly announced support programs will help smooth the English economy's reopening.
Several speculative questions exist about what may also be planned as part of the budget with investors and traders turning their attention to taxation. After gigantic amounts of stimulus from the monetary and fiscal operations, a crater of debt has been generated, something that the UK government will be trying to recoup. Additionally, the challenges of Brexit have left a deeper hole in the bucket, with GDP expected to fall significantly, making the task of getting back on track and back into the black a much more difficult task.
Corporate tax rates currently stand at 19% in the United Kingdom, and for capital gains tax, the rate is somewhat variable depending on your income bracket. The Capital gains tax rate is between 20% and 28% depending on the asset class and your taxable income. Both of these areas are expected to receive a tax hike in the near - midterm. The speculation is not about whether tax increases are coming; it is well known and expected. The question remains as to when these changes may be announced and take effect.
Today's annual budget is likely to be a roadmap for the next steps that the United kingdoms government will take to support the economies reopening and prepare its taxable citizens for the inevitable tax hikes. While the budget is being released today, I do not believe that we will see tax reforms mandated but more announced merely for the future.
The finance minister knows that the economy is only reopening and that there is still a long road to recovery. Putting too much pressure on the economies recovery this early on could be devastating. He knows that the deficit has to be roped back in, but timing is the key. Too much too soon, and it risks stalling out the recovery. If when he speaks, he will talk about being committed to the recovery efforts and ensuring fiscal support remains thorough while outlaying plans for the tax to be implemented at some stage further down the track.
The preferred and the most likely scenario is Sunak's delivery of spending arrangements with blueprints to tax at this budget with the next autumn budget to deliver tax hikes when the economy has had a little more time to heal its wounds.
For the Pound, should we see the Finance Ministers plans delivered like the above scenario, then it will make more than one investor happy enough for the time being.
With all this in mind, I am keeping a close eye on the EURGBP and the GBPUSD. My preferred focus is on the EURGBP due to the contrasting nature between the UK and the Eurozone, and I feel this is where the better opportunity lies. Vaccine rollouts have been slow in the EU, and the ECB has been jawboning about yield spikes, while the previous recovery funds (stimulus) have been lagging on delivery.
On the chart below, I have highlighted some areas of interest from a support resistance perspective. If Sunak delivers as many of us are anticipating with the blueprint tax scenario, I would expect to see the GBP strengthen against the Euro to push to the 0.86200 and beyond. Should the inverse happen, Tax reforms are implemented then expect to see a push higher towards the 0.86600 and beyond as the sterling weakens.
EURGBP 1HR, price points to consider ahead of the UK Annual budget at 12:30pm GMT
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high above 0.7800 on upbeat Australian Q4 GDP
AUD/USD prints three-day winning streak following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risks recover as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes, UK budget ready for extending furlough scheme. China Caixin Services, US ISM Services PMI and risk catalysts will offer immediate direction.
Gold stays on the front-foot towards $1,750 amid mixed clues
Gold extends corrective pullback from 8.5-month low to refresh weekly high. The yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June 2020 to the weekly high near $1,740 before recently catching a breather.
GBP/USD steadies close to 1.3950 ahead of UK budget announcement on Wednesday
GBP/USD is currently consolidating around the 1.3950 mark amid thin trading volumes. Recent news that UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend Covid-19 support further than expected has not impacted FX markets at all but may support GBP as volumes pick up in the coming hours.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).