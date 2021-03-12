There have been two major drivers of price action in the latter half of the week that have been supporting stocks and weighing on the US Dollar. The first came on Wednesday when US inflation data came in contained and below forecast.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3900 ahead of UK data

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3900 ahead of UK data

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3900 while heading into UK GDP release for January. While broad US dollar bounce after the three-day downtrend can be traced as the key behind the cable’s pullback moves, vaccine news offered extra filters to the moves.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields

Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields

Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.

Gold News

Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs

Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs

Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.

Read more

RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust

RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust

Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location