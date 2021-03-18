Trading the inverse head and shoulders pattern is one of the most popular techniques that retail traders adopt in their trading journey. Despite the popularity of this pattern trading, only a handful of them can profit from it. Majority of the traders are not aware the truth of how the professionals profit from trading the inverse head and shoulders because they don't have the skill of volume spread analysis to interpret the relationship between the volume and the price action.
In this video, you will find out how to profit from trading the inverse head and shoulders using the price action trading techniques. Simple breakout trading and pullback trading techniques are adopted for low risk entries. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls continue to target 50% mean reversion of weekly bearish impulse
The daily chart shows the price is at a crossroad. At resistance, there is the possibility of a return back to test the support and would leave the price trapped.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.