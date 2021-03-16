Trading the patterns such as the rising wedge pattern, double bottom, etc...is popular among retail traders because it is widely known thanks to the media and the books. However, majority traders are not aware that professional traders trade the pattern by interpreting the price action together with the volume simply because the price action is the reason that move the price rather than the pattern itself.

In this video, you will find out the truth about trading double bottom the price action ways with Wyckoff trading method in order to boost the winning rate. Watch the video below:

