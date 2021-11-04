Financials: As of this writing Dec. Bonds are 3 lower at 160’12, 10 Year Notes 2 higher at 130’26.5, and the 5 Year Notes 5 higher at 121’30. Yields have crept up over the last few weeks especially the 2&5 year notes which have gained in yield over the 10&30 flattening the yield curve. All that seemingly changed with the FOMC leaving short-term rates unchanged and announcing the beginning of “tapering” monthly purchases of Bonds and Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) by 15 billion dollars this month and monthly hereafter probably through midyear 2022. Support for the Dec. Bonds remain in the 157’00 area and Resistance at 161’15.
Grains: Dec. Corn is currently 2’0 higher at 566’0 and Nov. Beans 4’0 lower at 1227’4. The trend in Corn is sideways to up. The trend in Beans remains down. On Tues. we have crop production and supply/demand reports. I expect Corn production to be slightly more than 15 billion bushels. Traders will be watching Beans to dictate where Corn goes from present levels. Talk of huge planting in Beans in Brazil and Argentina will limit upside price potential. Also heard on the street: sharply higher fertilizer costs could have farmers giving up Corn acreage in favor of Beans next year.
Cattle: After closing sharply lower Monday, Live and Feeder Cattle came roaring back with good demand for the product and strong technicals (trend has turned up). Support for Dec. LC is now 130.35 and resistance 132.60. If the market rallies through resistance the next level will be the 134.15 area.
Silver: Dec. Silver is 61 cents higher at 23.85. the near-term trend remains down. This market is still too volatile for me to trade. Think options.
S&P’s: Dec. S&P’s are currently 6.50 higher at 4658.50 on new high ground. If you can’t psychologically trade this market from the long side I recommend standing aside. Cheap money and strong earnings continue to add fuel for upside movement.
Currencies: The trend remains up for the Dollar Index. Currently, up 41 points at 94.27, this market should run into resistance in the 94.50 area. The short-term trends remain down on the Euro, the Yen, and the Pound.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.