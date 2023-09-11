Get ready for another episode of "The Trading Week Ahead" with Luca Santos, ACY Securities' Technical Market Analyst! In this week's episode, we dive deep into the world of trading as we prepare for a week filled with economic news releases that could have a significant impact on the global markets.
Some of the most anticipated events on the calendar this week, include the Euro Area ECB Interest Rate Decision, the United States Inflation Rate, and Australia's Employment Change report. Luca Santos will break down what these events mean for traders and investors alike, offering valuable insights to help you make informed trading decisions.
One of the highlights during the Asia session was the bounce for the Australian Dollar (AUD). We'll explore what's driving this movement and what lies ahead for the Aussie currency. Luca will share his expert analysis and predictions to help you navigate the Forex market with confidence.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 after EU economic forecasts
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0700 even though the EU Commission cut the Eurozone's growth forecast. The rebound is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ comments and an upbeat mood.
USD/JPY recovers from BoJ's Ueda-led sell-off, retakes 146.50
USD/JPY is seeing a rebound toward 146.50, pausing its sell-off induced by the hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, which signaled possible rate hikes. A broad recovery in the US Dollar amid a cautious mood is aiding the USD/JPY bounce.
Gold extends intraday gains, trades around $1,930
Gold price trades higher around $1,930 a troy ounce, rebounding from the losses registered in the previous week. The pullback in the USD is providing support in strengthening the prices of Gold, which could be attributed to the lower likelihood of the US Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the upcoming September.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
Busy week ahead: US CPI, ECB verdict and new iPhone
The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shape Fed expectations for November. The US dollar is under decent selling pressure, particularly against the Yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.