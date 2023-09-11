Share:

Get ready for another episode of "The Trading Week Ahead" with Luca Santos, ACY Securities' Technical Market Analyst! In this week's episode, we dive deep into the world of trading as we prepare for a week filled with economic news releases that could have a significant impact on the global markets.

Some of the most anticipated events on the calendar this week, include the Euro Area ECB Interest Rate Decision, the United States Inflation Rate, and Australia's Employment Change report. Luca Santos will break down what these events mean for traders and investors alike, offering valuable insights to help you make informed trading decisions.

One of the highlights during the Asia session was the bounce for the Australian Dollar (AUD). We'll explore what's driving this movement and what lies ahead for the Aussie currency. Luca will share his expert analysis and predictions to help you navigate the Forex market with confidence.