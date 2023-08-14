In this highly anticipated video, Technical Market Analyst Luca Santos provides his expert insights for the trading week ahead. Santos kicks off by discussing the upcoming economic news releases scheduled for the week.
Get ready for an insightful trading week ahead with Technical Market Analyst, Luca Santos. In this much-awaited video, Santos brings his expert insights to the forefront, offering a comprehensive analysis of what's on the horizon.
Join us as Santos delves into the economic news releases lined up for the upcoming week. With his keen eye for market trends, he dissects potential impacts and opportunities that these releases might bring to the trading table.
The spotlight of this analysis falls on the USDJPY pair, as Santos zooms in on its dynamics. After witnessing significant movement in the pair due to US dollar strength in the previous week, Santos explores potential trading opportunities that lie ahead.
But that's not all – Santos has his sights set on other intriguing trading possibilities. He navigates the Swiss Franc vs the JPY, unveiling a potential approach to capitalize on the currency's weaknesses. The EURUSD pair also enters his radar, as he dissects its trends and implications for the week ahead.
Don't miss out on this expert analysis that can shape your trading decisions for the upcoming week. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics, trends, and potential opportunities that await.
Subscribe now to stay ahead in the trading game with Luca Santos' valuable insights.
Stay tuned, stay informed, and trade smarter with the guidance of Luca Santos.
This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
