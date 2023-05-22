In this highly anticipated video, Technical Market Analyst Luca Santos provides his expert insights for the trading week ahead. Santos kicks off by discussing the upcoming economic news releases scheduled for the week. He recognizes that the current market climate is characterized by volatility and fear due to the uncertainty surrounding the debt ceiling issue.
Santos delves into his views on potential trading opportunities in light of these circumstances. With his extensive knowledge and experience, he aims to offer viewers a clearer perspective on what may unfold in the week ahead. By sharing his analysis and expertise, he hopes to help traders navigate the challenging market conditions and make informed decisions.
Stay tuned to this video to gain valuable insights from Luca Santos, as he discusses the economic news on the horizon and provides his perspectives on where potential trading opportunities may arise.
Whether you're an experienced trader or someone looking to understand the current market dynamics, this video promises to offer valuable information and perspectives for the week ahead.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD is consolidating recovery gains above 1.0800 heading toward the European open. The US Dollar remains undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields amid protracted US debt-ceiling talks and a dovish Fed outlook. Focus remains on US debt ceiling meeting.
GBP/USD trades flat near 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2450 in early Europe, having faded the Asian recovery move. The pair is struggling despite a defensive US Dollar, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone weighs on the risk currency.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,990 hurdle
Gold price licks its wounds after a two-week downtrend as markets brace for the top-tier data/events. The precious metal’s latest corrective bounce could be linked to mixed concerns about US debt ceiling expiration as US President Joe Biden appears hopeful of avoiding the default.
Shiba Inu price provides an opportunity for patient holders playing the long game
SHIB has been moving sideways for quite some time with no directional bias in sight. But this range tightening is reminiscent of the price action seen between May and September 2021.
Debt ceiling talks are an out of control elevator
The US Debt Ceiling talks completely broke down over the weekend. Both President Biden and Senator McCarthy have since suggested they remain optimistic, following an emergency call, with a new meeting planned for Monday.