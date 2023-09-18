Get ready for another exciting episode of "The Trading Week Ahead" with Luca Santos, ACY Securities' Technical Market Analyst. In this week's instalment, we're gearing up for a week packed with economic news releases that could send ripples through the global markets.
Join us as we explore the pivotal news events on the horizon, providing you with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the trading week successfully. Luca Santos will dissect the key market movers and offer expert analysis to help you stay ahead of the game.
In this episode, our spotlight is on the USDJPY currency pair. Luca will share his in-depth analysis, shedding light on potential trends, patterns, and opportunities that traders won't want to miss.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD lacks firm intraday direction, consolidates in a range just below mid-0.6400s
The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and remains confined in a narrow trading band during the Asian session. Spot prices hover just below mid-0.6400s and remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Friday.
EUR/USD extends gains around 1.0670, focus on Fed policy decision
EUR/USD initiates the week by extending its gains, trading at higher levels around 1.0670 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely a result of the downbeat consumer sentiment data from the United States (US) released on Friday.
Gold: 50 DMA at $1,932 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD buyers
Gold is looking to the ongoing recovery from multi-week lows, kicking off a central banks-dominated week. A broad-based subdued United States Dollar (USD) performance is aiding the latest leg higher in XAU/USD price.
Solana price fails to break trend with longs likely to suffer
Solana price remains trapped within a bearish technical and could continue south unless bullish momentum returns to the market. The situation could have been worse if not for the blocks imposed by the court when it allowed the liquidation of FTX exchange's $3.6 billion crypto.
Week Ahead – Fed, BoE, and BoJ meetings to fuel FX volatility
Central bank decisions in United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland. Fed almost certain to hit pause, markets will focus on updated rate projections. More scope for surprises from Bank of England and Swiss National Bank instead.