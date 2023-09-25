Share:

Get ready for another exciting episode of "The Trading Week Ahead" with Luca Santos, ACY Securities' Technical Market Analyst. In this week's instalment, we're gearing up for a week packed with economic news releases that could send ripples through the global markets.

US Dollar Strength & Forex Market Outlook: Key Releases Ahead |

In this week's episode, we shine a spotlight on the strength of the US Dollar and its potential impact on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD currency pairs. Join us as we dissect the upcoming economic releases that could sway the forex market.

With the highly anticipated release of the United States Core PCE Price Index MoM scheduled for Friday, we delve into the implications in the ever-changing forex landscape.

Stay informed and stay ahead in the forex market. Subscribe now for the latest updates, expert analysis, and invaluable insights to help you make informed trading decisions.