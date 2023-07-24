FX traders collide with a week of major central bank decisions. The US Federal Reserve meets and is all but sure to hike interest rates, the ECB is expected to do the same and guide that there’ll be more to come, and speculation is rife that the Bank of Japan could table ending its yield curve control program.
Duncan Cooper from ACY Securities agrees it will likely be a big week for FX markets, sharing his analysis of the US Dollar Index, the EUR/USD, the GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.
He says the Greenback is weakening and supporting primary uptrends for the Euro and Pound. Meanwhile, the AUD/USD remains range bound, as traders toss up the impacts of a weaker US Dollar on the one hand and the global growth headwinds weighing on the commodity (and China) sensitive Australian Dollar.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
