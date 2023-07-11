Forex markets are confronting a big week of event risk. As the growth outlook remains murky and the path forward for global monetary policy uncertain, Duncan Cooper from ACY Securities digs into the technicals to glean the winning trades in the currency space. He begins with a look at the broader US Dollar Index, before running through the key levels on the EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD.
