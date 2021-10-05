September brought more signs that the ‘economic tide’ is turning in the euro area. While manufacturing and service PMIs remained well in expansion territory - signalling quarterly growth of ca. 1-2% - the slowing growth momentum is increasingly visible and likely to extend into Q4. Business surveys also point to rising ‘stagflationary’ risks. Supply constraints are no longer just a manufacturing problem and have started to weigh on demand, with new order growth slowing and year-ahead expectations dimming to the lowest levels since February.

In contrast, the ‘inflation tide’ is still on the rise, with German CPI inflation rising to the highest level since 1993 in September. Both rising energy prices and base effects from last y ear’s German VAT cut continue to put upward pressure on inflation. But we are also seeing signs of increasing underlying inflation pressures, especially for consumer goods on the back of supply chain disruptions and rising input costs for manufacturers (see Research Euro Area - Rising pipeline pressures for euro inflation. The ongoing surge in European gas prices adds to inflationary concerns in the market and we expect energy price inflation to remain elevated in the coming months. With negotiated wages growing by only 1.7% in Q2, inflation rates in excess of 3% point to an increasing erosion of purchasing power, which we expect to weigh on private consumption growth during Q4. That said, several European governments have over the last weeks announced measures to compensate consumers for higher energy prices and excess savings accumulated under the pandemic (estimated at EUR 500bn by ECB) should also help to soften the blow on consumers’ wallets (read more in Research Euro Area - Looming energy crisis creates a perfect storm.

That said, ECB’s ‘transitory’ inflation narrative is increasingly coming under pressure, in light of elevated cost push inflation and hiring continuing at a solid pace. A gradual phasing out of the PEPP programme in Q1 22 now seems more or less a ‘done deal’ in the absence of a negative shock (see ECB Research - Saving the battle for December). However, markets have also started to bet on ECB joining the growing camp of central banks shifting away from their accommodative monetary policy stances, with an rate hike now priced already for Q3 2023 (prematurely in our view).

Germany’s election set the scene for a possible change in government. As the largest party in parliament, the Social Democrats' (SPD) candidate Olaf Scholz has the best chances to succeed Angela Merkel in our view, but his fortunes will depend on coalition negotiations. A 'traffic light' (60% probability) or 'Jamaica' (40% probability) coalition are the most likely in our view. Both outcomes would be positive from an economic perspective, due to an increased focus on public and climate investments and we expect any future government to maintain a strongly pro-European stance. That said, with parties’ views on economic and fiscal policies diverging, difficult and lengthy coalition negotiations lie ahead that could drag into early 2022. Market reaction to the election result was muted, also because a pure left -wing coalition of the SPD, Greens and the Left, which held the biggest potential for a fiscal regime shift, failed to gain a majority. Read more in German Politics Monitor - Let the game of thrones begin!.

