The Fed forecasts for US GDP growth in 2021 at an annual rate of 6.5% and its estimates for core inflation slightly above the 2% target of the central bank, were not sufficient reasons for the revision of the central bank, regarding interest rate policy. In fact, despite signs of stronger economic growth and higher inflation, Fed interest rates are not expected to rise until the end of 2023.

The Fed notes that the sectors of the economy affected by the pandemic are still "weak". This, combined with quantitative easing programs to support households and businesses and the resulting increase in debt, indicates that interest rates will remain low. Τhe goal will be interest rates to be below the levels of inflation and GDP growth so that the debt remains manageable.

Debt management is imperative since as we can see in the diagrams below, the pandemic has pushed the already expanded public debts as well as the debts of businesses and households, in many developed countries. According to the latest data released by BIS, for public debt as a percentage of GDP in the third quarter of 2020 in the market values, in the US it reached the level of 125.4%, in the UK 132.4%, in France 130.5%, in Italy 163.8%, in Japan 228.8%, in Belgium 137%, in Spain 126.5 and in Greece 200.8%.

However, high debt in developed western countries, although it seems to be the "Achilles' heel" of economies, will indeed be a critical variable for the economy and the market for a long time to come, as it is a variable that is likely to act as a springboard for the creation of a new prosperous reality. In this new reality, net interest rates will be zero or negative for a long time. This is something that, in fact, as we see in the diagrams below, is already happening.

In fact, the net yields on ten-year bonds, the last few years in many developed countries are close to zero or even below zero for the first time since 1986, where we have data from the OECD.

Policymakers will keep interest rates low not only because low interest rates make high debts manageable but mainly because they create an ideal financing environment for companies to develop ambitious innovation and entrepreneurship programs. This will create the conditions for new jobs and strong growth.

Indeed, access to low-cost capital is a very powerful tool for growth. This, combined with the boom in recent decades in cutting-edge technologies that have the unique ability to effectively show entities how to achieve their goals, creates ideal conditions for rapid growth that will lead to a gradual reduction in debt.

Obviously, these conditions alone are not capable of creating the only mix of perspectives. Periods of turmoil are possible as the challenges in the changing world we experience are many. Focus on two of these challenges, as they can be two of the major causes of economic and market turmoil.

The creation of a new geopolitical balance. The creation and acceptance of common sets of rules.

Therefore, the trading and investment strategy consists of the following.

In the bond market of developed economies, trading positions are subject to a small range of fluctuations, given that although bond yields are low, keeping central bank interest rates low will prevent significant fluctuations in bond yields.

In terms of stocks, it is important to maintain positions in cutting-edge technology companies, as long as they are the ones that will be least affected by possible geopolitical and regulatory upheavals