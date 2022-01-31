The tech rout, Tesla and a familiar meme stock spark retail investor interest this week

28 January 2022 – Once again, it is the US tech sector, the NASDAQ 100, that was the most popular traded market of the week on Capital.com. The volatility has continued over recent days - as of Thursday’s close the index was down 14% for the year to date, and we are not even at the end of January. Despite the slide, client sentiment has suggested that clients on our platform who have a position are still keeping the faith and buying the dip - 82% of clients with open trades have bought, versus the remainder who have sold short. Although we are still seeing large daily swings on US stock indices, the jury is still out as to whether we have seen a base formed after this year’s sharp sell-off. So far, the NASDAQ100 has not taken out the low set on Monday at 13,724, but rallies are still getting sold into and US markets are struggling to make much of a recovery. Many investors and traders would probably be glad to see the back of January but there is no guarantee that this sort of volatility will be gone by next month.

Sticking with tech, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla has been a popular market, coming in at number three for the week. Its fourth-quarter earnings were out this week and it beat expectations. But as ever with these announcements, it can often be not about the numbers but more about the narrative. The company warned that supply chain issues seen throughout the whole car industry could persist in 2022 and it would not be introducing any new models this year. Perhaps traders were disappointed there were no great reveals by Mr. Musk in this announcement - the stock ended Thursday trade at its lowest for three months.

And finally, in a throwback to a year ago, AMC Entertainment was a popular market this week with our clients. Keen market followers will remember this was caught up in the whole “meme-stock” craze kicked off by GameStop in January last year. The popular Reddit finance forum Wall Street Bets made a name for itself by trying to force so-called short squeezes in heavily shorted stocks. In under a couple of weeks from May into June the AMC stock price jumped sixfold but it has been in decline since then. Nevertheless, some investors have been holding the line and viewing the current price - pretty much back to where all the excitement steed in May 2021 - as something of a bargain. Whether they are very late to party - and it turns out to be a wake - remains to be seen.