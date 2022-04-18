US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 100.705.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Down at 106.14.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 17 ticks and trading at 140.17.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 85 ticks Lower and trading at 4366.25.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1997.30. Gold is 223 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 4 PM EST. Not Major, no effect on markets.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Thursday the ZN made its move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/14/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/14/22

Bias

Last Thursday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Thursday morning. The markets had other ideas and the markets closed Lower Thursday. The Dow traded Lower by 113 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Thursday the markets were correlated to the Upside hence the Upside bias. But as we say each and every day in this newsletter: this could change. Remember that anything can cause this to happen. It's a well-known fact that Russia's war with the Ukraine is wreaking havoc not only in that country but the effects are being realized worldwide. If Russia launches another offensive or news comes out of a Ukraine victory somewhere that could have an effect. The point is anything can happen in a volatile market and tis market has proven itself to be quite volatile. On another note, I don't ever recall a Tax Day around or immediately after the Easter Holiday but here it is. I wish all of you a good outcome.